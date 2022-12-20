Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $5.04 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,210 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.