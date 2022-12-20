Well Done LLC Acquires 81 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.66. The stock had a trading volume of 486,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,480,330. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

