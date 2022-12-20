Well Done LLC Invests $202,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Altria Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 58,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,273. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

