Well Done LLC Purchases 4,680 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

IEO traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,264 shares. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.73.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

