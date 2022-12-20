Well Done LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Well Done LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,422 shares of company stock worth $29,080,874 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.21. 126,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,564. The company has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average is $161.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.89 and a 12-month high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush reduced their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

