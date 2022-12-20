Well Done LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,252 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,741,000 after purchasing an additional 148,793 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 674,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 366,320 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 592,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,564 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,300. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99.

