Well Done LLC Sells 4,210 Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 31,701 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire 100 ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. 60,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. Inspire 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $39.81.

