Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

