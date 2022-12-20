West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $183,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.92.

LULU stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $312.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

