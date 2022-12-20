West Bancorporation Inc. Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in MetLife by 5.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 48,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 36.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 1.6 %

MetLife stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,058. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

