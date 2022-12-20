West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases 6,657 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,565. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

