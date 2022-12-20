West Bancorporation Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

NYSE PM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $156.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

