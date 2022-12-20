West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 180 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after buying an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $239.54. 27,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

