West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 20,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

Corning stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,636. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

