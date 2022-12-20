West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.64. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $222.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

