Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Stock Holdings Decreased by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund makes up 1.5% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMD. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,897.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

