Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.