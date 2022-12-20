Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

