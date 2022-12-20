Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
