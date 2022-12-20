Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $288,000.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.