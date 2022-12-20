Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MNP opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.
In other Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total value of $7,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
