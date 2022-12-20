Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MNP opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total value of $7,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Further Reading

