Wojak Finance (WOJ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $183.38 Million

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $183.38 million and approximately $12,287.80 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

