WPP (NYSE:WPP) PT Raised to GBX 770

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 730 ($8.87) to GBX 770 ($9.35) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.64) to GBX 1,100 ($13.36) in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.70) to GBX 1,260 ($15.31) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.93) to GBX 850 ($10.33) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $886.75.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WPP by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

