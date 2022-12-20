XRUN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, XRUN has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $311.49 million and $1.00 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

