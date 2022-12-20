Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.11

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 1999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 292,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,685.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $206,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 292,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,685.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $900,290. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 497.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.