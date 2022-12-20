Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Trading Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Zadar Ventures Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

About Zadar Ventures

(Get Rating)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zadar Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zadar Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.