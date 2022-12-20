Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €29.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Zalando Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €31.64 ($33.66) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.51. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a one year high of €49.86 ($53.04).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

