11,180 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 125,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

JEF opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

