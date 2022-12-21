18,465 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 166,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $7.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.08. 65,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.72. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.