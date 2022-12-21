5,079 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Bought by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 731,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,000 after purchasing an additional 687,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJ. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

