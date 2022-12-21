57,855 Shares in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 57,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 356,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. 777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,373. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

