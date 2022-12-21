7Pixels Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.13 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $62.13 million and $29,916.74 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00022755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.77556531 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,117.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

