7Pixels One Day Volume Reaches $30,454.93 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00022802 BTC on popular exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $62.16 million and approximately $30,454.93 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.77556531 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,117.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

