9,803 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 0.6% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,894,000 after acquiring an additional 117,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.64. 34,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average is $101.62. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91.
