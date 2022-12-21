abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,933,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,426,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,087,000 after purchasing an additional 362,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,809,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,498. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.