Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider James O. Etheredge Sells 1,790 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accenture Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.92. 3,580,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,904. The stock has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.08 and a 200 day moving average of $284.19.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $318,306,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.