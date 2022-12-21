Acme United Co. (ACU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 27th

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Acme United has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acme United has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Acme United Stock Down 1.1 %

Acme United stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a market cap of $80.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.91. Acme United has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Acme United

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 3.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Acme United in the third quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acme United in the second quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACU shares. TheStreet downgraded Acme United from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

