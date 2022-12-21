Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.34

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.34 and traded as low as $15.97. Adecco Group shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 67,585 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.