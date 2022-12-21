Adshares Market Capitalization Achieves $44.08 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Adshares has a market cap of $44.08 million and $281,880.73 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00007671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00026379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004777 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002313 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000863 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,223,312 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

