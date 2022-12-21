Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 13,319 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,880,000 after purchasing an additional 300,899 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

