Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

