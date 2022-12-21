Adviser Investments LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 206.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 10,000.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.69) to GBX 3,160 ($38.39) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.84) to GBX 4,500 ($54.66) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.96) to GBX 5,010 ($60.86) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,164.44.

NYSE:DEO opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

