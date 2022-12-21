Adviser Investments LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TJX opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

