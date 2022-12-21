Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.32.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

