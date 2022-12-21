Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 993 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in American Water Works by 9.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average of $146.71.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

