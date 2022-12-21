Adviser Investments LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $209.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

