Adviser Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,187 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $766,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,080.1% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 81,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VSS opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

