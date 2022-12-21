AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Position Lifted by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,572 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises 6.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.47% of AerCap worth $48,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in AerCap by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AerCap by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

