Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $62.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4,358.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,213,000 after buying an additional 1,353,514 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,534,000 after buying an additional 1,279,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 447.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 702,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after buying an additional 574,590 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

