Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aethlon Medical Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
