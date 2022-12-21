Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

