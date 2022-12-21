Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.70.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.