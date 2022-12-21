Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,739 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

